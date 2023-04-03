4/3 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of the Raw after WrestleMania 39

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,558)

Live from Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

Aired April 3, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a WrestleMania 39 video package. The first part of the video featured “Hollywood Swinging” Kool & The Gang. They switched to a different song for footage of the main event… Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves were on commentary. Patrick said it was a historic and groundbreaking day for WWE…

Paul “Triple H” Levesque made his entrance dressed in a suit. Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced him as “WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.” A graphic listed him as the WWE Chief Content Officer. Levesque smiled once he was in the ring and welcomed viewers to Monday Night Raw.

Levesque said that if he wasn’t already on a high from the weekend, he was now because the reaction was unbelievable. “What a weekend it was, right?” He listed the two-night attendance figure and called said it was the ultimate spectacle and said it was an event 40 years in the making.

Levesque said he was there to say thank you. He thanked the performers for putting their bodies on the line every single week. Levesque thanked the staff and the crew for making nights like WrestleMania weekend and a sold out Raw in Crypto.com Arena possible. He had a cameraman named Stu wave.

Levesque said people behind the scenes make it all possible. He said that no matter how many times he saw photos or drawings or videos, it took his breath away when he arrived at the stadium and saw the set for the first time. Levesque thanked the fans for making it possible for them to do what they do. A “Triple H” chant broke out.

Levesque said that on a day when they dominate the news and are the water cooler talk, WWE made an announcement that everyone wants to talk about. “I am here to assure you that we ain’t going nowhere,” he said. Levesque fired up the crowd and said they would be there week in and week out, sold out arena after sold out arena, packed stadium after packed stadium.

“Because we are WWE and just like it says in the begging, then, now, together, forever,” he added. Levesque asked the crowd to help him acknowledge one more person, which drew some boos. He introduced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa made their entrance. Levesque joined them on the stage where he shook hands with Reigns and hugged him, and then shook hands with Heyman and Sikoa before heading to the back. Heyman handed a title belt to Reigns, who looked into the camera and smiled as he held it up and then pyro shot off.

Once in the ring, Reigns held out his hand and then Heyman passed him the mic. A “Roman sucks” chant broke out. Roman held the mic up to his mouth and there were more boos. “I guess after last night’s performance we should probably do it like this tonight,” Reigns said. “Hollywood… acknowledge me.”

Cody Rhodes entrance theme played and he made his entrance dressed in a suit.