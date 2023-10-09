WWE touts records broken by the Fastlane PLE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to tout the success of the WWE Fastlane premium live event.

STAMFORD, Conn., October 9, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Fastlane, which emanated from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, became the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The premium live event set new Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship.

Viewership for Fastlane was up 71 percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016, and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.

In addition, Fastlane sponsorship revenue was up 60 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.

Powell’s POV: I would hope that sponsorship would be way up given all of the advertising they did for their pizza chain sponsor.