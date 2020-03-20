XFL cancels the remainder of its season

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon’s XFL officially cancelled the remainder of its 2020 season. “The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season,” Oliver Luck, XFL Commissioner, said in a statement. “This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.” Read more at ProFootballTalk.com.

Powell’s POV: The league previously suspended play and apparently were hoping to run their playoffs before today’s announcement put that hope to rest. The good news for the XFL players is that they are now eligible to sign with NFL or CFL teams.



