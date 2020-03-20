3/20 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Rob Gronkowski’s appearance, Goldberg and Roman Reigns contract signing for WrestleMania 36, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery in a non-title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on March 20, 2020 from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

[Hour One] The AC/DC opening kicked off the show… Michael Cole stated that WrestleMania is two weeks from tomorrow. Cole hyped Goldberg and Roman Reigns for the contract signing, John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt from WrestleMania 30, and Paige returning.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

