WWE’s Miz & Mrs. viewership down opposite AEW Countdown special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE produced Miz & Mrs. reality show delivered 394,000 viewers for USA Network on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 500,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s number was the most viewed episode of the season, and that was followed by the lowest rated episode of the season. The reason is likely the Countdown to AEW Revolution show that aired opposite Miz & Mrs. on TNT.



