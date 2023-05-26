WWE Night of Champions, AEW Double Or Nothing, NXT Battleground, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Misterioso, Simon Diamond, Steve Maclin, Hector Garza, Hans Schmidt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Night of Champions will be held on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. The show is billed as having three main events with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. Join me for my live review beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card on Saturday afternoon at 12CT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an audio review that will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view takes place on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. The event features MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review on Sunday beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The NXT Battleground premium live event goes down Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center. Carmelo Hayes faces Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, and a new NXT Women’s Champion will be crowned. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Battleground on Sunday at 7CT/8ET. John will host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Impact Wrestling Under Siege will stream tonight from London, Ontario at the Western Fair District Agriplex. The event is headlined by Steve Maclin vs. PCO in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship. The show will stream on Impact Plus and FITE.TV at 7CT/8ET.

-Tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. The show includes Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa appearing on The KO Show with hosts Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show includes the final push for AEW Double Or Nothing. Join me for our live review as the show airs today at 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Misterioso (Roberto Castillo) is 57.

-Pat Kenney, who wrestled as Simon Diamond, is 56. Kenney currently works behind the scenes in the NWA.

-Impact World Champion Steve Maclin (Stephen Kupryk) is 36. He previously worked as Steve Cutler in WWE.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) died on May 26, 2012 at age 87.

-The late Hector Garza died on May 26, 2013 at age 43 following a battle with lung cancer.

-The late Ashley Massaro was born on May 26, 1979. She took her own life at age 39 on May 16, 2019.