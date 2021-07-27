“Super Porky” Jose Alvarado Nieves dead at age 58

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Lucha Libre legend Jose Alvarado Nieves, who wrestled as Super Porky, died on Monday at age 58. The cause of death has not been announced.

Powell’s POV: Porky was a tremendous comedy wrestler and an agile performer for a man of his build. He started his career in 1977 and was still working independently this year. All five of his children entered the wrestling business, and his son works as lucha star Psycho Clown. Although Porky worked mostly in Mexico, he worked briefly for WWE in 2005-2006. My condolences go out to his family and friends.