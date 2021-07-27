WWE Raw preview: Rematch set for Raw, star advertised for likely dark main event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE announced Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair in a rematch for next week’s Raw television show.

-Advertising in the Chicago area listed Randy Orton, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos in a six-man tag match for next week’s show.

Powell’s POV: There was no indication that the title will be on the line in next week’s rematch between ASH and Flair. It’s also unclear whether the six-man tag match will be on television, but my guess is that it’s a dark main event. Either way, it looks like Orton is on the verge of returning for his recent layoff, and I continue to assume that he and Riddle will challenge Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles at SummerSlam.