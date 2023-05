CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Fusion show: MLW Featherweight Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. La Heidra vs. Dalys vs. Sexy Star in a four-way for both titles, Damian 666 vs. Juicy Finau vs. Crazy Frank in a three-way, and more (12:26)…

Click here for the May 25 MLW Fusion audio review.

