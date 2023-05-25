MLW Fusion results (5/25): Powell’s review of Damian 666 vs. Juicy Finau vs. Crazy Frank in a three-way, MLW Featherweight Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. La Heidra vs. Dalys vs. Sexy Star in a four-way for both titles

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 166)

Taped February 10, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio de Tijuana

Streamed May 25, 2023 on the MLW YouTube Page and FITE.TV

Highlights aired of Alex Kane winning the Battle Riot match to earn a shot at the MLW Heavyweight Championship… The Fusion opening video played along with the new opening theme “Zero F—” by Violent Idols… The broadcast team of Joe Dombrowski and Christian Cole checked in while standing in front of an MLW backdrop…

Powell’s POV: Another broadcast team change? I shouldn’t even be surprised at this point.

Crazy Frank was in the ring. Juicy Finau came out with a chair in hand. Footage aired of John Hennigan, Taya Valkyrie, and Sam Adonis celebrating their return to Mexico by having beers at an outdoor venue. Damian 666 made his entrance for the three-way…

1. Damian 666 vs. Juicy Finau vs. Crazy Frank in a three-way. The wrestlers brawled and used weapons heading into an early break. [C] Finau took a staple gun from Damian and then stapled a peso on him. Damian returned the favor. Frank showed up with a cooke sheet and battered both opponents.

Frank introduced a cheese grater and used it on Finau’s head. Damian poked skewers into the head of Frank. Finau put a television in front of Frank, who was leaning against the barricade. Finau got a running start and splashed the television, then yelled “f— you” to some fans.

In the ring, Damian set up a car hood on top of two chairs. Finau got the better of a fight and slammed Damian on the hood. Ciclope and Miedo Extremo came out and helped Frank. A short time later, Finau splashed Frank, Ciclope, and Extremo in the corner.

Damian worked over his opponents with a kendo stick. Damian played up the idea of hitting the referee with the kendo stick, which got a rise out of the crowd, but Finau stopped him and then taunted the crowd. Dombrowski assumed that the referee had made some bad calls at Damian’s expense.

Finau took Damian to the stage nad tossed him to through a table below. Frank, who was a bloody mess, showed up with a weapon and put Finau down. Back at ringside, Frank ran Finauo into the television that was leaning against the barricade.

In the ring, Ciclope and Extremo placed panes of glass over a few chairs. They tried to suplex Finau, who fought them off and then double chokeslammed them through the glass. Finau performed a Samoan Drop on Frank. Finau went to the middle rope and performed a moonsault onto Frank and pinned him.

Juicy Finau defeated Crazy Frank and Damian 666 in a three-way match.

After the match, some dude who wasn’t identified by the broadcast team raised the arm of Finau…

Powell’s POV: A big garbage brawl. The live crowd seemed to enjoy it and everyone involved worked hard, but I can’t say it did anything for me since Finau is the only one of the wrestlers involved that I see on a regular basis. By the way, I’m happy to donate my recently crapped out television to any pro wrestling promotion if it will save me a trip to the recycling facility.

A video recapped the various attacks by The Calling…

Dombrowski announced that Jacob Fatu is on the injured list for a minimum of three weeks due an attack by The Calling. Dombrowski added that Fatu will still get a shot at the MLW National Openweight Championship held by John Hennigan…

MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone was interviewed at gym. He spoke about defending the title in Mexico and then spoke about defending the strap against Alex Kane. Hammerstone told Kane to buy all the time he can because he’s going to need it. Hammerstone was asked about The Calling and Fatu. Hammerstone spoke favorably about Fatu and said The Calling will get theirs…

Footage aired of Delmi Exo while Dombrowski noted that she was signed to an MLW contract…

Delmi Exo delivered a brief promo about Taya Valkyrie while standing in front of the MLW backdrop… Dombrowski hyped the MLW Featherweight Championship for after the break… [C]

A 1 Called Manders video aired. He was shown on a horse farm and spoke about how there’s no quit in true cowboys. He spoke of coming to MLW and adding gold to his belt buckle collection…

Powell’s POV: Was this something they taped before Manders made his MLW debut? That would seem to fit with the Frankenstein approach to piecing this show together. Besides, it’s not a bad thing to give viewers a bit of a refresher course on who some of the newcomers are.

Dombrowski hyped John Hennigan, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco facing El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, and Rey Horus for next week’s Fusion…

Willie Mack was interviewed by Sam Laterna. Mack spoke about his desire to get a shot at the MLW National Openweight Championship…

Mister Saint Laurent was shown blowing smoke up someone’s ass during a backstage phone call. The Second Gear Crew Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, and Matthew Justice asked MSL where Microman was. MSL offered a cold response and stormed away. Microman popped up and accepted a beer from Warner…

Footage aired from an Alex Kane press conference. Kane said he will challenge Hammerstone when the people want it. He said he would probably have another prize fight first. He was asked about his contract status and simply said money. Kane fired up when he was asked about fans chanting Bomaye and said he will be the next world champion…

Dombrowski hyped Hammerstone vs. Kane for the MLW Heavyweight Championship for MLW Never Say Never on July 8 in Philadelphia…

Entrances for the main event took place. All four women posed for a photo with the title belts prior to the match…

2. MLW Featherweight Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. La Heidra vs. Dalys vs. Sexy Star in a four-way for both titles. Star was jumped by all three opponents once the bell rang. Valkyrie was run into the ring post heading into an early break. [C]

Valkyrie returned to the ring and broke up a pin. Valkyrie speared an opponent and went for the cover, but Star broke up the pin heading into another break. [C]

Late in the match, Valkyrie and Star ended up in the ring alone and traded strikes. Star performed a German suplex into a bridge for a two count. Valkyrie came back with a clothesline for a two count. Star blocked Valkyrie’s finisher and caught her with a forearm strike.

Star hoisted up Valkyrie and slammed her to the match, which resulted in a near fall. Valkyrie blasted Star with a knee to the face and then put her away with her Road to Valhalla finisher…

Taya Valkyrie defeated La Heidra, Dalys, and Sexy Star in a four-way to retain the MLW Featherweight Championship and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Dombrowski hyped the previously advertised six-man tag match when he was interrupted. A video aired on The Calling. Rickey Shane Page said that Jacob Fatu had been king for far too long. Page said Fatu would be the first sacrifice. Akira said Fatu was a false prophet. Raven said “Trust in Raven” several times and then the other joined in…

Powell’s POV: A well worked four-way match. I’ll be blunt. The only reason I’m covering Fusion at this point is because MLW has the Never Say Never event coming up in July. I make no promises when it comes to even making it to that point. It’s not that there’s no entertainment value in the show. Rather, there’s so much pro wrestling content out there and it’s tough to justify sitting through interpromotional matches that were taped over three months ago, particularly when I don’t watch the host promotion. If you’re more of a match junkie who doesn’t care about storylines, then you’re sure to enjoy this episode more than I did. I’ll have more to say in my audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).