By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler for Monday’s WWE Raw television show. Raw will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear who the company wants fans to back in the Jax vs. Baszler feud. The show will also feature the fallout of Big E winning the WWE Championship.