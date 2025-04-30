WWE Speed – Alex Shelley vs. El Grande Americano

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Alex Shelley vs. El Grande Americano in the second round of a four-man tournament. The tournament winner earns a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: El Grande Americano won the match and will challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship on next Wednesday’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.