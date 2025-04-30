Ratings for two episodes of WWE LFG

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Expect The Unexpected” episode averaged 128,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the show’s usual time slot.

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “The Name Says It All” episode aired immediately following the first episode and averaged 99,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. The shows did not air on April 20 due to WrestleMania 41. For comparison, on April 13, LFG averaged 127,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating, the previous WWE Rivals averaged 133,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating, and the previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 147,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating.