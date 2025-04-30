AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament semifinal match

-Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight vs. Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in an eight-man tag

-AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita in an eliminator match

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP appear

-MJF appears

Powell’s POV: Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship has been announced for the Beach Break themed edition of Dynamite on May 14 in Chicago. The winner of tonight’s Page vs. Fletcher match will face Will Ospreay in the tournament finals at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25.

Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena.