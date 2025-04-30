NXT Battleground lineup: The card for the Memorial Day weekend premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday, May 25 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against the winner of a 25-man battle royal

-Stephanie Vaquer defends the NXT Women’s Championship against either Jordynne Grace or Giulia

Powell’s POV: The battle royal and the Grace vs. Giulia number one contenders match will both be held on Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock and will run head-to-head with the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. We will have a live review of NXT Battleground along with a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).