NXT TV preview: 25-man battle royal set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-A 25-man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground

-Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground

-Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan

-Three members of DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars) vs. TNA Champion Joe Hendry and NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Powell's POV: The NXT Battleground premium live event will be held on May 25 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Yes, it's the same day as AEW Double Or Nothing. NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.