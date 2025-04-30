AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Santos Escobar, Shawn Daivari

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The show includes Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament semifinal match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Norfolk. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday night. The show includes Kylie Rae vs. Wendy Choo, and “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor vs. Keanu Carver and Harlem Lewis.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade. The poll service we use is experiencing technical issues. Hopefully our polls will return soon.

-I also gave last Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-A very happy birthday to my Mom.

-WWE producer Shawn Daivari (Dara Shawn Daivari) is 41.

-Santos Escobar (Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly) is 41.