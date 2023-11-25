AEW Rampage results (11/25): Murphy’s review of Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Title, Kris Statlander vs. Diamante, Hook vs. Rocky Romero

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 120)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center

Aired live November 25, 2023 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired and pyro shot off from the stage… Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary… Ring announcer Dasha delivered the introductions for the opening match…

1. FTW Champion Hook vs. Rocky “Azucar” Romero in a non-title match. The two locked up to start and Romero got the better of Hook with a series of go-behinds and take downs. Hook rebounded with a take down and front face lock of his own. Hook took Romero down again and worked on the arm. Tony plugged that the pre-sale for tickets to the August 25th, 2024 “All In” event at Wembley Stadium is on Monday, November 30th. Romero was responded with several chops that were returned by Hook.

Romero hit a straight right hand to the face and after a series of counters, Hook hit a pump handle suplex and Romero landed on his hip. There was a large Ric Flair “Woooo Energy” logo on the big screen. Romero blocked a vertical suplex and the two double clotheslined each other. Hook hit a vertical suplex on Romero and Romero rolled to the ring apron.

Romero blocked two suplexes on the apron and two exchanged blows. Romero hit a knee strike and a vertical suplex of his own on the apron. Romero hit a double stomp on Hook on the floor. The show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Romero had Hook in a reverse chin lock. Romero hit three running clotheslines in the corner. He went for a fourth one, but Hook hit an exploder suplex into the corner. Hook took Romero down with a judo throw and a running clothesline in the corner. Hook hit several body blows in the corner followed by a head butt. Hook hit a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall.

Romero responded with a double stomp to Hook’s back while he was draped over the second rope for a near fall. Romero hit a “sliced bread” for another two count. Hook responded with a leg trip. The two exchanged blows. Romero went for a second “sliced bread” but Hook reversed it and applied his “red rum” finisher for the win.

Hook defeated Rocky “Azucar” Romero in a non-title match in roughly 10:00.

Don’s Take: A fun opener. Hook continues to be a crowd favorite, albeit nowhere near as over as he was when he first debuted. The FTW Title continues to be meaningless and there should come a point where they move him away from this and into a higher profile storyline. A program with Orange Cassidy for the International Title would be interesting for sure.

After the commercial, the announcers recapped the matches from the Continental Classic gold division that took place on Dynamite while hyping the blue division matches that will take place on Collision.

The announcers introduced a video package that recapped the rivalry between Wheeler Yuta and Katsuyori Shibata.

Don’s Take: A perfect way to make this match feel important. More oof this please.

2. Kris Statlander vs. Diamante. The two exchanged arm bars to start. Diamante got the advantage and went to work on the arm. Statlander hit an arm drag in response. Diamante took Statlander down and went for a series of near falls. Statlander kicked out into a bridge and Diamante took her down with a double ax handle. Statlander took Diamante down with a side headlock takeover. Diamante regained the advantage but Statlander countered with a power slam for a near fall. Mercedes Martinez came out onto the stage.

Statlander hit a running European upper cut in the corner and was distracted by Martinez. Statlander continued with a running knee in the corner. Martinez walked toward the ring as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Statlander broke out of a reverse chin lock. Statlander ran at Diamante, but Diamante flipped her over for a near fall. Statlander looked like she almost landed on her head. Diamante stayed on offense and Statlander countered with a back slide for a near fall. Statlander went for a package tombstone piledriver, but Diamante rolled her up for a near fall. Statlander countered with her own roll up for a two count. Statlander hit a snap power slam for another near fall. Diamante converted a suplex attempt into a DDT. Diamante hit “sliced bread” for a near fall.

Diamante slapped and pie-faced Statlander before knocking her down with a lariat. Diamante ran off the ropes but Statlander hit her with a spinning lariat for the win.

Kris Statlander defeated Diamante in about 10:00.

After the match, Diamante and Martinez attacked Statlander until Willow Nightingale ran in to make the save.

Don’s Take: A decent match with no character development and nothing at stake. I assume this will set up a tag team match on a future show. This will please fans of straightforward wrestling, but those who like a story, this missed the mark, which is commonplace in the women’s division.

Daniel Garcia cut a promo “earlier today.” He talked about how his confidence is low after his recent losses and how many expect him to lose a lot of matches in the Continental Classic to the bigger stars. He ended by saying in the tournament, he’s out to prove that he’s not a loser.

Don’s Take: I love this and hope they do this for all the entrants. I also love seeing this more serious side of Garcia and hope they don’t counter act this by having him do his silly dance in the middle of the match. Garcia takes on Claudio Castagnoli on Collision.

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven came out for their match. Bennett declared this month “No Neck November.” He said that Roderick Strong was not there because last week, Action Andretti tried to kill him. He added that a lesser man wouldn’t have survived, but Strong is no lesser man but a hero. He proved that sometimes heroes don’t wear capes, they wear neck braces. He started to say something about Adam Cole, but the fans started yelling “Adam!” and he yelled for them to stop.

Taven said that while we might be upset that “No Neck November” is coming to an end, they will “neck” the halls all holiday season and will ring in a “neck strong” new year. He added that MJF is the devil and that if he were here, he’d say that the “devil has arrived in Philadelphia.” Bennett corrected him and Taven said he understands why MJF didn’t come to Pittsburgh. He concluded by saying that he and Bennett were 4-time tag team champions and two of those times were as ROH tag team champions. He promised to win the titles and hit his “I’m Matt Taven” catchphrase.

Don’s Take: So, Roderick Strong is selling an injury from last week’s Rampage match, but showed up on Dynamite three days earlier? Sloppy.

3. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Duke Davis and Gannon Jones. This was a complete squash match as Bennett piledrove Davis on the ramp, while Taven hit his “aurora borealis” finisher in the ring for the win.

“The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Duke Davis and Gannon Jones in about 1:00.

Don’s Take: I’m guessing the ROH Tag Team Title Match will happen at Final Battle on December 15th. [C]

Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer for the main event.

4. Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship. Prior to the match, the announcers outlined the rules and the ringside judges were Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs and Christopher Daniels. Some basic chain wrestling to start. Yuta worked on the arm which Shibata reversed. The announcers focused on Shibata’s past head injury and Shibata clamped on a headlock.

Shibata stomped on Yuta’s back and applied a bow and arrow submission move. Shibata worked on the legs and re-applied the bow and arrow. Shibata hit some knee strikes before re-focusing on Yuta’s knee. Yuta used his first rope break to escape.

Yuta raked the eyes and then hit a closed-fist punch to receive his first warning. Yuta mounted Shibata and hit a series of forearms for a near fall. The show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Shibata no-sold Yuta’s chops and forearms. Shibata responded with forearms and chops of his own. Shibata dropkicked Yuta’s head in the corner. Shibata hit a snap vertical suplex for a near fall. Shibata applied an ankle lock and converted it into an STF. Yuta used his second rope break.

Shibata applied a sleeper but Yuta was able to throw him to the floor. Yuta dove at Shibata and slammed his head into the ringside barrier in the process. Shibata continued the offense on the floor and rammed Yuta into the opposite ringside barrier. Of note, the graphic indicating the number of rope breaks still shows Yuta has having two remaining even though he has used his second one.

Shibata hit a big boot against the ringside barrier and threw Yuta back into the ring. Yuta rolled up Shibata for a near fall and then tried another pin attempt with his feet on the ropes for another two count. Yuta pushed Shibata into the referee and hit a low blow. Yuta hit a DDT and rolled up Shibata for the win.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Katsuyori Shibata to win the ROH Pure Championship in 12:30.

After the match Yuta offered a handshake but Shibata refused. Yuta kicked him below the belt and hit another DDT. Hook came out for the save as the show went off the air and Collision began.

Don’s Take: I’m usually not a fan of cheap finishes in Pure Rules matches, but Yuta plays the low-down scoundrel role so well that I’m looking forward to his run with the title. He was playing the low man on the totem pole in the Blackpool Combat Club so this gives him something else to do, even if most of it will be behind the paywall. I expect Yuta vs. Hook to take place at Final Battle.

Overall, a solid edition of Rampage to get the crowd ready for Collision. I particularly enjoyed the Garcia promo and the recap video to hype Yuta and Shibata. Hopefully, we start to see more of this. I will be back later tonight with my AEW Collision review.