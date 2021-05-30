A&E’s WWE biography series and Most Wanted Treasures air tonight 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The A&E biography series on WWE wrestlers airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s biography features Mick Foley.

-WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures follows at 9CT/10ET on A&E. The teaser lists Jake Roberts searching for the bag that housed Damien.

Powell’s POV: A&E will replay the Roddy Piper biography today at 3CT/12ET followed by last week’s Ultimate Warrior biography at 5CT/6ET. The Foley biography replay is at 11CT/12ET, and the Most Wanted Treasures replay follows at 1CT/2ET.