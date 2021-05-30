AEW Double Or Nothing results: Powell’s live review of Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac for the AEW Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Title, Miro vs. Lance Archer for the TNT Title, The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the AEW Tag Titles, The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing

Aired live May 30, 2021 live on pay-per-view and B/R Live

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place



The Buy In Pre-Show

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone served as the hosts of the pre-show and touted the return of fans. They ran through the some of the pay-per-view matches…

Backstage, Matt Hardy was with The Blade, The Bunny, and Private Party. Hardy delivered a Matt Fact that he would win the Casino Battle Royale. Hardy said he would cut Private Party’s fee to 15 percent if they can guarantee him a win…

The hosts ran through the rest of the pay-per-view matches and then set up a video package on Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship…

1. Serena Deeb vs. Riho for the NWA Women’s Championship. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. Excalibur noted that Riho celebrated her 15th anniversary in pro wrestling on Saturday and has announced that she is making the United States her permanent home. There were dueling chants for the wrestlers.

Riho offered an early handshake. Deeb slapped Riho, who returned the favor. Deeb had the first prolonged stretch of offense. Deeb place Riho on the top rope. Riho shoved her off and performed a top rope double stomp. Riho sold knee paid, which Excalibur attributed to an earlier dragon screw leg whip.

Riho performed a 619 and then covered Deeb for a near fall. Deeb came back with a standing guillotine, but Riho countered into a nice suplex and got a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Riho draped Deeb over the middle rope and then went for a double stomp, but Deeb moved, causing Riho to land on the apron.

Deeb regained offensive control and performed a neckbreaker for a two count. Riho caught Deeb with some kicks from the corner, but Deeb performed a double dragon screw leg whip and then powerbombed Riho before covering her for a near fall.

Riho rallied and performed a foot stomp to the back of Deeb, who came right back with a single leg submission hold. Riho broke the hold by reaching the ropes. Deeb performed another dragon screw. Riho caught Deeb in a nice pin for a good near fall. Deeb slammed Riho’s bad knee into the mat repeatedly and then applied her submission finisher for the win…

Serena Deeb defeated Riho in 14:05 to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: A terrific opening match. Remember when the AEW women’s division was considered an early weakness? Things have changed dramatically since those days. I love that the match ended with a straight up submission. Deeb looked strong, but Riho won’t miss a beat due to tapping out. The venue looks cool with the sun setting. They have a casino theme with the big poker chips near the entrance ramp, though the small venue (compared to a big arena) limits how much they can do with the set. More than anything, it’s awesome to have a live crowd again.

A video package aired on the fan fest that AEW held on Saturday… Excalibur hyped more pay-per-view matches… A video package aired on the AEW Tag Title match… Taz was introduced as a commentator for the opening match involving Hangman Page and Brian Cage, then Jim Ross was introduced…

AEW Double or Nothing Main Card

Jim Ross welcomed viewers to the main card and was joined on commentary by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone…

1. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for the match. Cage came out wearing Terminator cosplay gear. Page received a big reaction from the crowd. Page performed an early suicide dive. He tried to follow with a dive over the top rope, but Cage caught him and powerbombed him into the ring post.

Back inside the ring, the wrestlers traded strikes. Cage got the better of it with a jumping knee strike. Cage did curls with Page, then went for a Samoan Drop, but Page countered into a crucifix bomb for a near fall. Page clotheslined Cage, causing both men to tumble over the top rope to ringside. Page performed a moonsault from the top rope onto Cage on the floor.

Page sent Cage back inside the ring and then went up top, but Cage cut him off. Page ended up performing a huracanrana from the ropes and got a near fall. Page set up for his finisher, but Cage superkicked him while he was on the ring apron. Page knocked Cage down with a big forearm and got another two count. Page set up for a Deadeye, but Cage stuffed it.

Cage performed a nice neckbreaker for a near fall. Cage dropped Page over the top rope. Cage stood outside the ring on the middle rope and then suplexed Page from the ring onto the ramp, which drew gasps and a “holy shit” chant from the crowd. Cool spot. Cage put Page on his back on the ropes and performed an F5 for a near fall.

Cage stood on the apron and went for his own Buckshot Lariat, but Page stuffed it and performed an F5 for a near fall. Cage came back with a powerbomb and a buckle bomb. Page rolled him into a pin for a near fall, but then Cage got up and turned him inside out with a clothesline. Cage followed up with a spinning powerbomb for a near fall.

Ricky Starks and Hook ran out. Hook distracted the referee while Starks slid the FTW Title belt to Cage, who threw it back at Starks. Cage threw Page over the top rope, but he skinned the cat. Cage jawed at Hook for a moment, then turned into a Buckshot Lariat from Page, who scored the pin.

“Hangman” Adam Page beat Brian Cage in 12:00.

After the match, Page drank beer while Ross praised Cage for his performance in the match. Taz said he was disappointed that Cage turned down help from his teammates. Page left the ring. Cage argued with Starks and Hook. Starks pointed at his bad neck. Hook tried to calm down Cage, who shoved him and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: A hot opener. The story was that Cage didn’t want any help from his Team Taz faction mates, so that’s why he rejected their help and was upset with them for coming out. It was a really good back and forth match and the finish obviously protects Cage, who may be on the verge of a babyface turn. Meanwhile, Page is clearly one of the most popular acts in the company.

A video package set up the AEW Tag Title match…

2. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the AEW Tag Titles. Moxley and Kingston entered to the Major League version of “Wild Thing” by X and got a big reaction. The Bucks came out with Don Callis, who sat in on commentary. Once the Bucks were in the ring, their streamers shot off and they were attacked by the challengers. After some brawling at ringside, Moxley and Kingston took out Cutler with a clothesline and suplex combo move inside the ring.

The bell rang to start the match. Moxley and Kingston had the stolen Bucks’ Dior shoes in their corner. The Bucks isolated Kingston. Callis spoke about the advantage that the Bucks have as brothers and a longtime tag team.