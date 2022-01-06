Samoa Joe reportedly released by WWE again

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released Samoa Joe from his contract, according to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com. Joe was previously released by the company in April. He was re-signed to work in NXT as a wrestler and a scout in June. He won the NXT Championship in August, then vacated the title in September due to illness or injury.

Powell’s POV: Again? The WWE rollercoaster ride continues for Joe. Fans who hoped to see him reunite with Bryan Danielson and CM Punk in AEW have at least some hope of that happening now that he’s been let go by WWE.