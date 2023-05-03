WWE signs gold medal winning wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tamyra Mensah-Stock has signed with WWE. The 30 year-old made history at the 2021 Olympics by becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling. “I love watching the athletes just in the ring, just going what they do best,” Mensah-Stock told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “I just see their personalities just shine through the television, and I see their strength. Just everything about them resembles me, and I’ve just wanted to be a part of that.” Read more at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: The story adds that Mensah-Stock reported to the WWE Performance Center on Monday and that she’s set the goal of making it to the main roster in one year. Here’s hoping that the transition goes smoother for her than it seems to be going for fellow amateur wrestling star Gable Steveson.