AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation reportedly finished at least for the time being

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation will no longer stream on YouTube. Andrew Zarian reports that the shows “have ended for the time being.” Zarian adds that AEW’s new deal for its forthcoming Saturday night show call for all AEW programming to air exclusively on Warner Bros. Discovery networks. Ring of Honor is currently not included in the new agreement.

Powell’s POV: It’s odd that AEW hasn’t made any sort of official announcement regarding the future of its online shows. Tony Khan labeled the Dark and Dark Elevation as AEW’s equivalent of a developmental program. They stopped serving much of a purpose once the weekly ROH series was launched on HonorClub. I consider it to be a positive that the Dynamite and Rampage in-person experience won’t be bogged down with lengthy tapings of mostly throwaway matches for the YouTube shows. Furthermore, I’m not really sure what purpose Rampage will serve once the Saturday night show starts. While AEW has yet to officially announce the Saturday night show, it is expected to be called AEW Collision and to debut in mid-June.