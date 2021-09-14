What's happening...

Heels viewership count for episode five

September 14, 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s second episode of “Heels” on Starz was watched by 79,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was equal to last week’s viewership count.

Powell’s POV: I thought the show might increase this week given that the previous episode ran opposite the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Labor Day weekend, but at lease this was the first time that they show didn’t lose viewers from the previous week. The premiere drew the peak number thus far with 128,000 viewers.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.