Heels viewership count for episode five

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s second episode of “Heels” on Starz was watched by 79,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was equal to last week’s viewership count.

Powell’s POV: I thought the show might increase this week given that the previous episode ran opposite the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Labor Day weekend, but at lease this was the first time that they show didn’t lose viewers from the previous week. The premiere drew the peak number thus far with 128,000 viewers.