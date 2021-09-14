9/14 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the NXT 2.0 premiere with Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne for the vacant NXT Championship, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis wedding, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, B-Fab’s in-ring debut

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 14, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] A teaser aired to hype up the Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Championship. The intro teaser included words from each of the wrestlers involved in the match. During Knight’s promo, he met an overeager wrestler named Bron Breaker (Bronson Reichsteiner?)…

The new NXT Theme by Wale aired…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix checked in from the commentary table…

John’s Thoughts: So far the look of the new studio is okay so far. I like that it gives a bit of a nightclub feel.

1. LA Knight vs. Bron Breaker. Bron took down Knight with a clothesline, headlock, and shoulder block. Breaker worked on Knight with back suplexes. Knight gained control after a tackle and neckbreaker. Breaker staggered Knight with a elbow and a series of lariats. Breaker hit Knight with a Belly to Belly. Knight came back with a knee. Breaker deadlifted Knight into a Military Press into a Power Slam for the clean win.

Bron Breaker defated LA Knight via pinfall in 3:41.

Breaker posed heading into commercial…[c]

John’ s Thoughts: Bron Breaker sounds like a name that came straight from 90s WWF. He actually looked pretty decent and showed good energy. He showed similar energy to his father and uncle (I believe he’s the son of Rick Steiner, Bronson Rechsteiner). Good debut for Breaker, but why at the expense of one of the wrestlers wrestling later in the main event of the show?