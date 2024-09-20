Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Masha Slamovich vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Tasha Steelz, Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match, Matt Cardona vs. Rhino

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match: This exceeded my expectations. I rarely write that about Santana matches because I go in with high expectations, but this struck me as a match that he would dominate. Rather, JDC was given plenty of offense and was able to look good in defeat. Santana continues to be one of my favorite acts in TNA, and I’m a fan of the way that JDC has reinvented himself as a more serious wrestler. The post match angle with Moose attacking a weary Santana with a chair was effective in terms of putting more heat on Moose and adding to the intensity of their feud.

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Masha Slamovich vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Tasha Steelz: Finally, the breakout moment for Slamovich. Alisha Edwards did nice work of setting the table with her heel mic work during the opening segment, and it was good to see Slamovich and Jordynne Grace tease an upcoming meeting for the Knockouts Championship. TNA did a great job of building up Slamovich as an unstoppable force before she took her first loss to Grace. She slipped down the card and then felt wasted in the Knockouts tag team division, but it looks like the company finally intends to get behind her as a babyface act. The actual match was enjoyable, as the TNA crowds continue to be really hot for the Hardys, and it was good for Slamovich work with them.

Matt Cardona vs. Rhino: There wasn’t much to the match with the lazy DQ finish that saw Cardona strike Rhino with a chair in front of the referee. The Hit goes to the post match angle with PCO saving Rhino and then moonsaulting onto a chair and punching it repeatedly while Cardona stood on the stage and gave his best “What the f…” reaction. The angle may read a little silly for those who did not watch the show, but it established the craziness of the PCO character and his hatred of Cardona.

First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. “Sinner and Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams: It was a bit disappointing to see Sinner and Saint lose after signing TNA contracts recently. That said, they did a made the most of the position they were put in by making their opponents shine. The backstage segment with Josh Alexander offering them advice was an intriguing development.

“Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team: The new champions beat a pair of developmental types from NXT. There are not many actual women’s tag teams in TNA, so I like the idea of bringing in NXT talent to keep the division interesting. Arianna Grace is doing good mic work as the liaison for NXT and TNA. Her real life father Santino Marella stating that Grace reminds him of himself was cute for those who know while being done in a way that won’t alienate viewers who are unaware of their connection.

TNA Impact Misses

Bound For Glory announcement The announcement that Joe Hendry will face Frankie Kazarian next week for a shot at the TNA Title at Bound For Glory felt underwhelming. I didn’t expect another Bound For Glory Series, but it felt like they should have had a tournament or something more big to determine the top challenger for TNA’s biggest event of the year. On the bright side, one can only assume the company will land in a good place with the popular Hendry winning and then challenging Nic Nemeth.