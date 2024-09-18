Powell’s NXT Hit List: CM Punk’s announcement, Ethan Page and Trick Williams contract signing, Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Ethan Page and Trick Williams contract signing: Page and Williams showed good intensity while setting up their showdown match for the first edition of NXT on The CW. I’m not a big NBA fan, so it’s probably no surprise that the involvement of Tyreese Halliburton didn’t pack much of a punch. The closing announcement of CM Punk serving as the special referee for Page vs. Williams was nicely done and gives the CW premiere a big hook. It also seems to tip the scales in favor of Williams regaining the NXT Championship. Regardless of how that plays out, the perception that the title will change hands will be appealing to a lot of viewers.

CM Punk, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia: This was probably not what most viewers expected when Punk was advertised for this show. Perez did a good job of acting like a fangirl for Punk before pulling the rug out and heeling on him. Giulia didn’t have to say much, which is fine because they’ve already sold me on the NXT Women’s Championship match.

Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander: vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights: An enjoyable tag team match with good action from bell to bell. The announcement of Evans facing Randy Orton on the October 8 show in St. Louis was surprising if only because they are both babyfaces. Given the athletic ability of Evans, I suspect we’ll see a pretty innovative RKO spot. One loss won’t hurt Evans, but I hope NXT starts to push him consistently as one of the top stars on the brand.

Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox: It warmed my heart to see the DDT used as a finishing move again. Jensen and DDT master Jake Roberts have similar body types, so I wonder if we’ll see more Roberts inspired work from Jensen.

Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne: The match concluded with the expected outcome with Vice going over, but at some point it would be nice to see Jayne and her new faction mates get consistent heat generating wins.

NXT Misses

Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary: The match was solid, but it’s disappointing that Rosemary has lost all three of her NXT television matches. Furthermore, the Valkyria and Paxley alliance is more strange than compelling.

Hammerstone vs. Tony D’Angelo: Sticking with the more strange than compelling theme for a moment, D’Angelo walking out on this match fits that description. As much as I hope to see Hammerstone featured prominently in NXT and TNA, his delivery was wooden during his backstage verbal exchange with D’Angelo. It was bad enough that if it wasn’t live, then they really should have gone with another take. D’Angelo channelling his inner Rocky Balboa while confessing that he’s afraid he can’t beat Oba Femi was solid.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashanti the Adonis: A soft Miss. The match was well worked, but the wrong guy went over as far as this viewer is concerned. Thorpe has upside, but his deejay gimmick is dreadful, whereas Adonis’s failed playboy routine is a lot of fun.