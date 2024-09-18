WWE Speed – Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane in a quarterfinal match in the eight-woman tournament to become the first WWE Women’s Speed Champion. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed: Damage CTRL’s @KAIRI_official takes on Legado del Fantasama’s @elektralopezwwe! Who will punch their ticket to the WWE Speed Semifinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TstdwugkCZ — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2024

Powell’s POV: Sane won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Piper Niven vs. Candice LaRae match in the semifinals. The semifinal match on the other side of the bracket features Iyo Sky vs. Naomi. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.