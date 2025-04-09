NXT TV preview: The Stand & Deliver go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver

-The last two qualifying matches for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver

-Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen vs. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont in a gauntlet match for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Stand & Deliver

-Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Luca Crusifino call out “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James in the parking lot

Powell’s POV: Ava stated that there will not be a last chance qualifying match for a spot in the ladder match. NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).