AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Bianca Belair, Joel Deaton, Steve Madison

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show concludes. This episode will include Dani Palmer vs. Kalli Armstrong.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with F as the top grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joel Deaton (Joel Jones) is 68.

-Steve Madison (Steve Favata) is 42.

-Bianca Belair (Bianca Blair-Crawford) is 36.