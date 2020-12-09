Impact Wrestling TV viewership count for the first AEW crossover episode

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 221,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show was up from the 166,000 viewers drawn the previous week.

Powell’s POV: The show finished 96th with a .08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show finished 121st with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Obviously, the advertised appearance by Kenny Omega and the hype for the episode provided on AEW Dynamite was the cause for the improved numbers.