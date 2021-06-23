MLW announces full capacity sellout for Battle Riot, Court Bauer comments

The event is a full capacity sell out and marks the first MLW card to feature a crowd since the MLW/AAA Super Series in March 2020.

“The excitement for MLW’s return is on a different level,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This is the hottest ticket in league history and we can’t wait to kick off this new era with the fans live in attendance. We are back. We are ALL back.”

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Gino Medina

Arez

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.