Former XFL players likely to be paid pennies on the dollar following league bankruptcy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former XFL players are expected to make as little as four cents on the dollar for the money they are owed from the league, which filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reports that while players are due and average of $14,000 from the league, they are expected to be paid roughly $580. For more on the story and subscription information, visit TheAthletic.com.

Powell’s POV: The story estimates that there were roughly 450 players in the Vince McMahon-owned, eight-team league before the bankruptcy filing. The league folded after five weeks of a planned ten-week regular season due in part to the pandemic. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital bought the league out of bankruptcy last year.