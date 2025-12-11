Wrestling Open “Episode 206” results (12/11): Vetter’s review of Miracle Generation vs. Bobby Orlando and Eye Black Jack, Ryan Clancy vs. Nick Battee, Tyree Taylor vs. Jose Zamora

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 206”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 11, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good, and it was easy to see. The crowd was perhaps 100. Paul Crockett, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary. BRG indicated he has suffered an injury. (He wrestled last Friday in Atlanta; not sure if he wrestled after that).

1. DJ Powers vs. Milo Mirra in a spotlight match. Powers still leads in most Beyond Wrestling matches of 2025; he noted on Twitter earlier in the day he’s hit 165 matches this year! Milo bounced to the ring on his stupid Pogo Stick. What a lame gimmick. Ref Robinson and BRG provided commentary on this one. A basic tie-up, and Milo hit an armdrag and a bodyslam. They fought to the floor. Back in the ring, DJ was in charge and choked Milo in the ropes. Milo hit a German Suplex. Milo got on the Pogo Stick and tried to launch into the ring, but DJ cut him off with a jumping knee. Powers hit a frog splash for the clean pin. I always say… sometimes a heel just needs to win clean because they are the better wrestler.

DJ Powers defeated Milo Mirra at 5:18.

* Crockett took over on commentary for the main show. We saw a video package of highlights of last week’s show.

2. Ryan Clancy vs. Nick Battee. The champ came out first, and I hate that (but it is a non-title match.) Battee almost immediately rolled to the floor and stalled. Back in the ring, Clancy tied him up and kept Nick grounded. He did a monkey-flip for a nearfall at 3:00. Battee hit an Eat D’Feat and stomped on Clancy. Nick hit a suplex, but he missed an elbow drop. They traded reversals on the mat; a lot of non-descriptive action.

Clancy hit a powerbomb at 6:30, and they were both down. Ryan hit a clothesline and was fired up. Battee hit a Lungblower to the back and a twisting suplex for a nearfall at 8:00, then a stunner. Clancy caught him with the Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin. Decent match; even with the title not on the line, there was no doubt that Clancy was winning.

Ryan Clancy defeated Nick Battee at 8:41.

3. Christian Darling vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Crockett noted it’s been a while since we’ve seen Marbury. A basic lockup and standing switches; Darling has the muscle mass advantage and knocked Marbury down with a shoulder tackle, and he mockingly did some basketball moves. Marbury got a backslide for a nearfall, then an armdrag. Marbury hit his Eurostep Neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:00.

Darling took back control and hit some punches to the ribs, and the crowd started to chant “defense!” to rally Marbury. (This basketball gimmick works so much better than it has any right to.) Marbury got a rollup and some clotheslines, then he dunked Darling’s head to the mat at 5:00. He hit a splash in the corner and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Darling hit an RKO stunner for the pin. Solid action. Crockett noted that Marbury is on a losing streak.

Christian Darling defeated Jermaine Marbury at 6:43.

* Darling got on the mic and belittled the return of Brother Greatness last week; the crowd responded by chanting profanities at him.

* Wrestling Open has these great videos they show between matches; mostly the same every week. The one for Bobby Orlando (that aired here!) is the most insufferable song I’ve heard this year. And I really like the song that plays for Swipe Right and for Big Business.

* Rain Conway came to the ring in his amateur style singlet and amateur headgear, and he was loudly booed.

4. Rain Conway vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Is someone coming to the ring to attack both of them? This should have been the spotlight match. Conway threw him to the mat, posed, and was booed. Gray hit a basement dropkick, and he applied a front guillotine choke, but Rain ran Jake back-first into the corner to escape. Rain tied him in an abdominal stretch. This has been slow. Rain ran him back-first into the corners. Jake fired up and hit some clotheslines. He went for the Sliced Bread, but Rain fought it off. Gray again applied the front guillotine choke, and this time Conway tapped out. This didn’t do much for me.

Jake Gray defeated Rain Conway at 6:48.

* DJ Powers came out and he is “pissed off right now.” He noted he’s the No. 1 contender, but he’s been told he has to wait for his turn to get his title shot. He complained he was in the spotlight match, while Jake Gray was on the main card. He noted his 165 matches this year. (I swear, I wrote about how Jake’s match should have been the spotlight match before DJ came out and said exactly what I just wrote!) Jake got on the mic and made fun of DJ’s tan, and he vowed to beat DJ next week!

5. “Stetson Ranch” Danny Miles and Bobby Casale vs. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Julio Cruz. Crockett immediately said Casale is essentially a probationary member of the Ranch. Miles got on the mic; he hasn’t been here in a while. He said the Ranch is looking to expand, and Casale is their “latest prospect.” Ohhhh… careful viewers know that TJ and Julio haven’t seen eye-to-eye most of this year. Crockett, reading my mind, said Victor Chase was slated to be in this match but TJ had to replace him. TJ and Miles opened with basic reversals, and Danny hit a senton. TJ hit a basement dropkick.

Cruz tagged in and hit some punches on Miles. BB hit a team suplex. TJ hit a punch to the jaw for a nearfall. Casale finally got a hot tag at 4:30 and hit clotheslines. He hit a backbreaker over his knee on TJ. He scooped up teammate Danny and slammed him onto TJ for a nearfall! Casale hit a powerslam on Cruz, and Danny got a nearfall. TJ hit a dropkick, then a series of kicks on Casale. Cruz got in and hit a discus clothesline. Miles got a rollup on Cruz with a handful of tights for the pin. I’ve noted it before, but Casale — a former MMA guy — is really promising; hopefully this win makes him an official member of the Ranch.

Danny Miles and Bobby Casale defeated TJ Crawford and Julio Cruz at 6:47.

6. Shannon LeVangie vs. Allie Katch. Allie wore a sexy Santa outfit tonight. Allie has the overall size advantage and immediately dragged Shannon to the mat. Shannon knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Allie did a slingshot to send Shannon headfirst into the corner. Shannon hit a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Katch hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall.

Katch tied her up on the mat and kept Shannon grounded. Shannon hit a Lungblower to the chest. Allie dropped her butt on Shannon’s chest, then hit a buttbump in the corner for a nearfall at 4:30. Shannon fired up and hit some kicks and a shotgun dropkick, then a Helluva Kick at 6:30. She hit a Side Effect-style stunner for a nearfall. Katch hit a short-arm clothesline for a believable nearfall.

Katch went for her piledriver, but Shannon fought it off! Shannon hit a springboard Os Cutter for a nearfall! Shannon hit an Alexa Bliss-style twisting frog splash for the pin! The last few minutes here were really good, and that was a big win for Shannon. Right on cue, Crockett said that may be Shannon’s biggest win at Wrestling Open.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Allie Katch at 8:02.

7. Jose Zamora vs. Tyree Taylor. Zamora is a decent talent, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this turns out to be a one-sided squash. The crowd taunted Zamora with a “Tyree’s gonna kill you!” chant before the bell. Zamora attacked at the bell and hit some blows to the back and kicks to the gut, but he didn’t knock Tyree down. (Again, Tyree is comparable to Willie Mack and Shane Taylor; he’s a big guy!) Tyree dropped him with some loud chops. Tyree hit a shoulder tackle that sent him flying, and he slammed Zamora face-first to the mat. He tossed Jose across the ring a couple of times.

Zamora hit a back elbow and finally dropped Tyree! He hit a series of elbow drops, then a springboard flipping senton, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 5:30. Tyree blocked some blows and hit a headbutt, then a spear into the corner and a jumping enzuigiri. He tossed Jose across the ring again. Jose hit an enzuigiri. He tried a Crucifix Driver, but Tyree blocked it. Taylor nailed a discus clothesline! He then hit the Brooklyn Zoo (sit-down powerbomb) for the pin. Not the squash I thought it could be, but it was fairly one-sided.

Tyree Taylor defeated Jose Zamora at 7:21.

* Tyree got on the mic. He wants a match with Alec Price… and because of conflicting schedules… he issued the challenge for Jan. 1!

8. Oxx Adams (w’BRG) vs. Brad Hollister (w/Love, Doug). Again, with his size and tattoos, Oxx is like Brody King. Brett’s arm is in a sling, and Crockett said BRG has a dislocated shoulder. Brett got on the mic and talked about his injury. We got underway, and the seven-footer Oxx tossed him away. Brad tried some shoulder blocks, but Oxx knocked him down with his own shoulder tackle. Oxx hit a sideslam and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. He tossed Brad to the floor at 2:30 and has dominated thus far. Oxx beat him up at ringside.

In the ring, Oxx tied him in a full nelson at 4:00, but Brad eventually fought free. Brad hit some buttbumps in the corner and was fired up. Oxx hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Doug and BRG each got on the apron; Doug punched him, and Brett fell back to the floor. Oxx left the ring; as he got back in, Brad snapped Oxx’s left arm. Miles and Casale ran into the ring and attacked Hollister, and the ref was forced to call for the bell. The rest of Big Business ran in and chased them off.

Brad Hollister defeated Oxx Adams via DQ at 7:27.

* Brad got on the mic and challenged the Stetson Ranch to a match. Brad issued a challenge for next week: Hollister and Doug vs. Casale and Miles.

9. Bobby Orlando and Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller. The MG stalled on the floor at the bell. Dustin and Bobby finally locked up at 1:00, and Bobby hit some punches. Pasquale jumped in and kicked King in the gut. Bobby hit some bodyslams on King. Pasquale hit a delayed vertical suplex on Dustin, and Bobby immediately bodyslammed King onto Dustin, and the heels again rolled to the floor at 3:30.

In the ring, the MG hit a team delayed vertical suplex on Bobby, and Dustin kept Orlando grounded. Jack got in and hit a spinning release slam on Waller at 6:00. Dustin snapped Jack across the ropes. Kylon hit a frog splash on Jack for a nearfall. Dustin choked Jack in the ropes, and the MG kept Pasquale in their corner. King hit a spinebuster and switched to a half-crab at 8:30. Jack hit a double suplex, and he finally got the hot tag to Orlando at 10:00. Bobby hit a series of bodyslams and was fired up.

Orlando hit a superkick on Kylon and hit a swinging powerbomb for a nearfall. Bobby hit a Lungblower to the back. Jack set up for his swinging uranage on Kylon, but Dustin hit a superkick on Jack for the save. The MG hit stereo kicks to Jack’s head, and Dustin hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall, but Bobby made the save. Bobby hit a DVD. Dustin hit a top-rope flying clothesline on Bobby. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Dustin. Kylon hit a Dragon Suplex. Jack hit his swinging uranage on Kylon, and Bobby immediately hit a Froggy Bow elbow drop on Kylon for the pin.

Bobby Orlando and Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Kylon King and Dustin Waller at 14:09.

* Bobby got on the mic and told Pasquale he will get a title shot on Jan. 1! He praised Jack’s potential and star power… but we’ll find out if he has what it takes to be champion. “Because I don’t think you do,” Bobby said, and the crowd was surprised by that. Bobby said that Jack “disrespected me on Twitter.”

Final Thoughts: An okay episode. It was fine, but it certainly wasn’t a must-see week, either. I didn’t expect a clean winner in the Oxx-Hollister match, so I didn’t mind the DQ; Wrestling Open doesn’t overdo disqualification finishes, so it’s fine. A good main event easily takes best match. I will go with Oxx-Hollister for second, even with the lack of a clean finish. LeVangie-Katch worked for me, especially those final few minutes, and that takes third.

Gray-Conway wasn’t bad, but it was a bit dull. Wrestling Open: RI is slated to end at the conclusion of the year. Unless I missed some news, it is not being renewed. Point being, the number of weekly shows is about to drop in half, so everyone will be fighting to get onto the Thursday shows. The match Gray and Conway had just won’t cut it; there are too many good, young, hungry wrestlers who will want those valuable slots. That means wrestlers need to step up or be left behind. We saw several new wrestlers appear in the “Discovery Gauntlet.” Those who didn’t impress — they didn’t get the all-important “please come back!” chant — they didn’t come back. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.