WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Eddie Kingston, Flip Gordon, Sabu

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on Saturday in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena. The show features John Cena facing Gunther in Cena’s final match. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s WWE Smackdown will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The show includes Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black and Zelina in a mixed tag team match. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday afternoon’s AEW Collision on same day delay from Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena. The show includes Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title. Join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast on TNT and Max at 3:30CT/4:30ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Eddie Kingston (Edward Moore) is 44.

-Flip Gordon (Travis Lopes Jr.) is 34.

-The late Sabu (Terry Brunk) was born on December 12, 1964. He died on May 11, 2025.