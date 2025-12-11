NXT Deadline poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Deadline event received a majority B grade from 45 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 34 percent of the vote.

-57 percent of our voters gave Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge the best match of the night honors. Je’Von Evans vs. Leon Slater vs. Dion Lennox vs. Joe Hendry vs. Myles Borne in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore gave Deadline a B grade during his same night audio review, and I gave the show a B- grade. I agree with the voters who selected the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge as the best match. The 2024 Deadline scored a B grade from 44 percent of our voters, and the 2023 Deadline event received a majority B grade from 46 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.