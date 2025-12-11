Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “Nowhere To Hide” results: Vetter’s review of Team ETU vs. The Expected in an elimination match, Sam Holloway vs. Josh Bishop in a street fight, Janai Kai vs. B3cca

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “Nowhere To Hide”

December 7, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, N.J., at KOC Hall

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This venue — located straight west of New York City, across the Hudson River — is used by multiple promotions. The ring is lit merely okay; they’ve turned the lights down but you can still see well. The crowd was maybe 200. Alyssa Marino and Jack Solomon provided commentary. No new faces in the lineup; everyone is a regular or familiar to me.

1. Brayden Toon vs. Conan Lycan. Lycan is a big guy; he makes Toon looks small. I’ve routinely compared Toon to a young Kevin Steen, as he’s pretty agile for his size. Lycan hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 1:30; there aren’t many guys with his size who can do that! Toon hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. They traded chops as they looped the room. Toon slammed Lycan into the exit door. Lycan slammed him back-first on the ring apron at 4:30, and they finally got back into the ring. They traded chops and Lycan hit a uranage but he missed a moonsault.

Toon immediately hit a Canadian Destroyer and a rolling cannonball in the corner, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and Lycan hit a second-rope DVD to the mat for a nearfall at 6:30. Toon nailed a running knee, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall; Solomon said “a man of his size shouldn’t be able to do that.” They got up and traded forearm strikes. Lycan nailed a pop-up powerbomb, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. Toon got a flash rollup for the unexpected pin! A really good opener.

Brayden Toon defeated Conan Lycan at 8:47.

2. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. “Smash and Burn” Juni Underwood and Ricky Pryce. The Boys are heels here so they came out to B3cca’s “Hot Bod,” as they are essentially her ‘back-up dancers.’ I’ve probably seen fewer matches from Pryce than anyone on this show; he and Juni look a lot alike. Juni has competed all over the country this year. The commentators joked that Juni and Ricky aren’t related, because they do look that much alike! Vecchio and Juni opened. (Juni has a chest tattoo; it’s the easiest way to tell the teammates apart.) Ortiz and Pryce battled. Pryce dove over the ropes onto the heels on the floor at 2:30.

The Boys began working over Juni in the ring and kept him grounded. Ortiz hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Pryce got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines and a springboard double back elbow. He hit a springboard Sliced Bread on Ortiz for a nearfall at 7:00. SandB hit some quick team offense on Ortiz. However, Vecchio crotched one of them around the ring post. It allowed Ortiz to get a rollup with his feet on the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin.

The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated “Smash and Burn” Ricky Pryce and Juni Underwood at 8:15.

3. Janai Kai vs. B3cca (w/the Shooter Boys) in a no-DQ match. Several of the fans were singing along to top radio hit “Hot Bod” (I do find it funny how many people know the lyrics.) They immediately traded slaps and punches! No feeling-out process here, as Janai unloaded blows to the back. They fought to the floor at 0:30 and traded hard blows in front of the fans. These were some stiff blows! Janai sat her in a chair and hit a roundhouse kick to the chest. They got back into the ring at 3:30, and they each had nunchuks! (B3cca’s were microphones). Janai clocked her with the nunchuks! She hit a running kick. B3cca hit her with a garbage can lid across the back.

They got up and traded more punches, and B3cca hit a spin kick to the head, then a stiff kick to the spin. B3cca put a garbage can over Janai’s head and hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 7:30. Janai threw a trash can at B3cca’s jaw, and she hit some stiff kicks. Janai nailed a uranage onto the garbage can for a visual pin, but the Shooter Boys jumped in and attacked Janai; the commentators noted this was no-DQ. She threw them to the floor, then she hit another kick on B3cca. B3cca slammed Janai face-first on an open chair for a nearfall at 10:30.

The Shooter Boys stood on the ropes and launched B3cca (she was as high up as if she was on a cage!), and she hit a flying leg drop onto Janai for a believable nearfall. B3cca put her nunchuks across Janai’s throat. Meanwhile, the Boys set up a door bridge. Ortiz accidentally struck Vecchio with a chair! It allowed Janai to hit a second-rope superplex onto the door bridge for the pin! A hard-hitting match; these two work really well together.

Janai Kai defeated B3cca at 13:27.

4. Sammy Diaz vs. Shimbashi vs. Devious Cass vs. Angelo Carter in a four-way. Shimbashi is from the Texas scene. The others are all regulars in the Northeast. Cass is still a teen but has developed quickly. Diaz opened with Shimbashi, and they traded chops. Angelo hit a springboard headscissors takedown on Sammy. Cass hit an enzuigiri in the corner on Angelo, then a shotgun dropkick. Cass hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 2:00. These guys are sprinting. In the ring, Cass superkicked Diaz, but Sammy hit a powerslam and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall.

Angelo hit a Lungblower to Sammy’s chest. Shimbashi slammed Sammy onto Angelo. He then powerbombed Diaz onto Angelo. He hit a backbreaker over his knee on Cass, then a German Suplex at 4:00. Sammy and Shimbashi traded chops. Carter hit a basement dropkick. Sammy trapped Carter’s head in the corner and kicked his face, then Sammy hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Diaz hit a Frankensteiner. Devious Cass hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall! Shimbashi hit a running knee to the side of Diaz’s head. He tied Cass in a Sharpshooter at 8:00, but Angelo hit a stunner on Shimbashi.

Diaz and Carter traded chops and forearm strikes, and those two traded rollups. Cass hit a DDT and a brainbuster for a nearfall, but Cass made the save. Cass hit a flying knee. He hit a Dragon Suplex on Shimbashi. Shimbashi hit a Burning Hammer on Cass for a nearfall at 10:00. This crowd was LOUD and hot. Cass hit a Canadian Destroyer on Sammy, and suddenly, all four were down. Sammy hit a flying knee, but Cass immediately hit a top-rope twisting 450 Splash for the pin. That was an all-out sprint. We got a post-match “All these guys!” chant.

Devious Cass defeated Shimbashi, Sammy Diaz, and Angelo Carter in a four-way at 11:45.

* Isaiah Broner jumped in the ring and beat up all of them. I really dislike having one guy take out four smaller, scrawnier guys. I feel like it devalues what they just did.

* Zayda Steel couldn’t make it. (This makes three of the last four shows I’ve watched where she was advertised and didn’t appear. What is going on there?) So, Gabby Forza has a mystery opponent!

5. Gabby Forza vs. Journey Burke. I’ve only seen Burke maybe twice, and she’s okay. Gabby dropped her with a shoulder tackle. She tossed Burke across the ring. She did a Gorilla Press and slammed Burke face-first to the mat at 2:00, and Journey rolled to the floor and called for a timeout. As Burke got back into the ring, she hit a Pedigree for a nearfall. Journey hit a Helluva Kick, then a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Gabby hit a fisherman’s suplex, and the crowd rallied behind her. Gabby hit a shoulder block in the corner and her running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 6:00. Gabby hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Burke leapt off the ropes, but Gabby caught her and hit a Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for the pin.

Gabby Forza defeated Journey Burke at 7:25.

* Gabby shouted, “Is that all you got?” out of the back came Joseline Navarro! Looks like we’re getting a bonus match!

6. Gabby Forza vs. Joseline Navarro. Gabby hit a sliding clothesline. She hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 3:30. Joseline hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Gabby cut her in half with a spear for the pin. Solid.

Gabby Forza defeated Joseline Navarro at 6:22.

7. Sam Holloway vs. Josh Bishop in a street fight. I have to believe these two have tangled before, as WWE ID prospect Holloway came up in the Ohio indy scene. This is a grudge match, and the ring announcer warned people to back away from the action. Sam came out first; Josh charged into the ring and clotheslined him to the floor, and they immediately brawled at ringside. I don’t think we had a bell yet, but I started the stopwatch at first contact. They brawled around the room. Sam got in the ring and dove onto Josh at 1:30. More brawling at ringside. Again, Holloway is about 6’8″, and I’ve compared him to Matt Morgan, and he’s got the size advantage on Sid Vicious clone Bishop.

Bishop hit a DDT on the floor at 4:30, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Sam hit a DDT. Sam had a bloody nose; the blood was all over the middle of his face. He jabbed a chair into Bishop’s ribs and hit some splashes in the corner. He hit a big dropkick for a nearfall at 8:00, and he kept Bishop grounded. Bishop slammed him, and they were both down. They got back up at 10:30 and traded chops, and Josh hit a jumping knee to the chest, then a clothesline in the corner and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall.

Josh hit a suplex. He slammed Sam across two open chairs for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Sam CLOCKED him over the head with an unprotected chairshot, then he suplexed Josh onto a chair in the corner for a nearfall. He chokeslammed Josh onto several chairs for a believable nearfall. Sam shouted he’s not a rookie anymore and “I’m my own man!” They started hitting each other with door debris. They fought on the ropes, and Josh chokeslammed him onto the debris in the center of the ring! Sam then hit a frog splash for the pin! A very good brawl.

Sam Holloway defeated Josh Bishop at 16:08.

8. “Team ETU” Marcus Mathers, Donovan Dijak, Jordan Oliver, PB Smooth, and J Bouji vs. “The Expected” Alec Price, Gabriel Skye, Matt Mako, Ikuro Kwon, and Austin Luke in an elimination match. If the Expected lose, they must disband! Mathers wrestled Friday in Seattle and Saturday in western Illinois, and now he’s here in northern New Jersey. Price and Oliver are on opposite sides! They wore their identical YDNP orange-and-blue trunks and locked up to open, as Solomon noted these two tagged last night (in Los Angeles!) Friendly-but-intense reversals, as Jordan put Price in a headlock on the mat. Skye jumped in at 2:30 and attacked Oliver to end the Price-Oliver action (for now.)

Oliver unloaded some loud chops on Skye. Mathers jumped in and battled Gabriel. Dijak entered at 4:30 and hit a backbreaker over his knee on Skye for a nearfall. PB Smooth, who is about 6’10”, and Dijak held Skye upside down for a delayed vertical suplex. J Bouji finally entered and hit a Thesz Press and some punches to Skye’s face at 6:00. The Expected began working over Bouji in their corner. Price hit a top-rope doublestomp to the gut at 7:30. He hit a half-nelson suplex. Kwon entered and hit a senton. Mako entered and hit some spin kicks and got a nearfall at 10:00. Luke accidentally kicked Mako! It allowed Mathers to get a hot tag, and he cleared the ring.

Marcus hit a top-rope double crossbody block and some clotheslines. He powerbombed Mako, then hit a fadeaway stunner on Luke and a Blue Thunder Bomb on Luke. Marcus hit a flip dive to the floor on the five opponents at 12:00. In the ring, Luke and Mathers traded blows, and Marcus hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face and pinned Lucas at 13:18. The heels immediately jumped on Mathers and beat him up. Smooth hopped in the ring and hit some chokeslams. Bouji hit a stunner on Alec Price. He dove through the ropes on the four heels. In the ring, Oliver hit an Acid Bomb for a nearfall at 15:00, but Price broke it up! Oliver and Rice argued! It allowed Kwon to roll up Oliver, grab the ropes for leverage, and pin Jordan at 15:24!

Mako applied a sleeper on Smooth on the mat, and the ref called for the bell at 16:25! The heels were up 4-to-3! Dijak got into the ring; the four heels surrounded him. He grabbed Kwon by the throat and kicked at the other three, then he clotheslined Kwon. Nice! Dijak hit a Choke Bomb on Skye. He tossed Price onto Skye. He hit the Cyclone Kick. Dijak hit Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) on Mako for a pin at 18:22. Kwon sprayed mist in Dijak’s eyes! Skye hit a running knee on Dijak, and Kwon collapsed onto Dijak and pinned him at 19:02. Mathers brawled with Skye on the mat. Price and Mathers squared off while Skye battled J Bouji, while Kwon was down on the floor.

Mathers hit an enzuigiri on Price. Bouji hit a Lungblower. Mathers hit a fisherman’s suplex on Kwon. Mathers was tripped on the top rope and fell to the mat. Price nailed a Surprise Kick (step-up mule kick) on Mathers, and Kwon pinned Marcus at 23:20. The heels were suddenly up 3-1, with only J Bouji left for Team ETU! The heels hit stereo superkicks on Bouji for a nearfall. This was a three-on-one beatdown; Ref Gina wasn’t forcing two of them to the apron. Bouji hit a stunner on Price! Bouji hit a double German Suplex, and he was fired up. He powerbombed Kwon, but Price made the save. Price hit another Surprise Kick, then another! The heels jawed at the crowd. Kwon flipped Bouji at Skye, who nailed his knee strike to the jaw for the pin. The crowd sat silently, shocked as The Expected won, and now took over control of ETU. The heels covered Kwon in a flag and celebrated their win.

“The Expected” Ikuro Kwon, Alec Price, Gabriel Skye (survivors) , Matt Mako, Austin Luke defeated “Team ETU” Marcus Mathers, Donovan Dijak, Jordan Oliver, J Bouji, and PB Smooth in an elimination match at 28:02.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show, top to bottom. I really enjoyed that elimination match. I loved the tease of Oliver and Price being on opposite sides and trading intense mat reversals, but never coming to blows. That main event was well-booked and protected Oliver (feet on the ropes leading to his pin) and protected Dijak (mist to the eyes). The B3cca-Janai match was stiff and takes second, and I’ll go with the hard-hitting Holloway-Bishop war for third. Really, my only complaint is the absence of Zayda Steel again.

I know I’m a broken record on praising the travel schedules… but Mathers, Price, and Oliver were all together in Seattle on Friday. Mathers went to Illinois on Saturday, while Price and Mathers went to Los Angeles. Then, they had to fly cross-country for a mid-afternoon show on Sunday. Likewise, Solomon noted that Toon drove up from Alabama to participate on this show. I just watched Lycan wrestle in Chicago. B3cca wrestled in Illinois over the weekend before coming here.