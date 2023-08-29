NXT TV live coverage, NXT poll results, Stan Hansen, Sinn Bodhi

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the start of the NXT Heritage Cup tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 32 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Stan Hansen (John Stanley Hansen) is 74.

-Sinn Bodhi (Nick Cvjetkovich) is 50. He worked as Kizarny in WWE.