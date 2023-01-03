What's happening...

01/03 Moore’s NXT audio review: The final show before New Year’s Evil with Bron Breakker on The Grayson Waller Effect, Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston vs. Joe Gacy, Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, Axiom vs. Trick Williams, Dijak vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

January 3, 2023

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: The final show before New Year’s Evil with Bron Breakker on The Grayson Waller Effect, Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston vs. Joe Gacy, Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, Axiom vs. Trick Williams, Dijak vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more (40:35)…

Click here for the January 3 NXT TV audio review. 

