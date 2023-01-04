NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 results: Powell’s live report on Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S. Championship, Kairi vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Title, Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 17”

January 4, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome

Broadcast live on New Japan World

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Pre-Show

The English broadcast team was Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, and Gino Gambino…

1. Ryohei Oiwa fought Boltin Oleg to a draw in a three-minute exhibition match. Oiwa caught Oleg in an armbar, but Oleg reached the ropes. Oleg came back with a hip-toss and a bodyslam and covered Oiwa for a two count before the bell rang to end the exhibition match.

2. New Japan Rambo. Kelly said the final four wrestlers would meet in a four-way the next night at New Year Dash for the King of Pro Wrestling Title. Sho and Hikuleo started the match. The other entrants were Evil, Tomohiro Ishii, Great-O-Khan, Douki, Rocky Romero, Kenta, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Aaron Henare, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jeff Cobb, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, Yujiro Takahashi, Toru Yano, El Phantasmo, Taichi, and Shingo Takagi.

Shingo Takagi, Sho, Toru Yano, and Great-O-Khan were the final four.

Powell's POV: What a shit show. There was plenty of comedy and some of it worked, but there were no surprises and it was frustrating to see some talented wrestlers stuck in this silly match rather than getting a real match on the main card. It looks like that's it for the pre-show, so I'll pick up the coverage once the show resumes. Oh, wait, they're back with the Inoki match following an odd delay. By the way, it sucks this event isn't available on FITE.TV. The only real positive is that unlike FITE, New Japan World seems to be taking a "f— music licensing" approach. By the way, how in the hell is New Japan World still not available via Roku? Yes, it's late and I'm grumpy. Anyway, back to the show.

3. Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe vs. Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami in the Antonio Inoki Memorial six-man tag match. Tiger Hattori was the referee. Suzuiki got a nice pop when he tagged in for the first time. He traded slaps with Nagata and then they moved on to trading elbow strikes. Nagata performed a nice suplex. Fujinami also received a good reaction and performed dragon screw leg whips, which got a rise out of the crowd. In the end, Makabe pinned Tiger Mask.

Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe defeated Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami in the Antonio Inoki Memorial six-man tag match.

The wrestlers shook hands afterward. Yes, even Suzuki. Fujinami spoke over the house mic in Japanese and fired them up with what seemed to be an Inoki cheer.

Powell’s POV: This was fun with a nice mix of talent from NJPW’s past and present. It wasn’t enough to change my opinion that 99 percent of all pro wrestling pre-shows suck regardless of which country they are held in. Bring on the main card! It begins at the top of the hour. By the way, I missed the announcement that a movie on Antonio Inoki is in the works.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Main Card

The main card opened with a video package that listed each of the matches… Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, and Gino Gambino remained on commentary…

Powell’s POV: While the stage isn’t as massive as what WWE has used for modern era WrestleMania events, it still looks big time and terrific. As you can tell from the pre-show, I’m going with stripped down coverage for this event. It’s late, I’m behind on NJPW, and it’s nice to sit back and enjoy the show. I’m going light on the actual match coverage, but I’ll still be offering my thoughts after each match.

1. Francesco Akira and TJP vs. Lio Rush and Yoh for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles. Kelly said Akira is the first Italian to ever compete at a Wrestle Kingdom event. The champions hit Rush with an popup facebuster double team move on the stage and he came up bleeding heavily around his right eye. In the end, Yoh set up for a move on TJP, who countered into an inside cradle and got the three count…

Francesco Akira and TJP defeated Lio Rush and Yoh for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A good tag team opener. There were some strong near falls the dazzling high spots that one would expect from these guys. Kelly was good about playing up the possibility that the challengers may have won had it not been for the cut that Rush suffered.

2. Kairi vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Kairi had a couple of people dressed in Grim Reaper style costumes as part of her entrance (you’re going to be so pissed if one was Sasha Banks and that’s her only appearance tonight). Kairi hit her top rope elbow drop and scored the clean pin.

Kairi defeated Tam Nakano to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship.

After the match, the lights went out and a video led to Mercedes Mone (f/k/a Sasha Banks) making her entrance. Once in the ring, Kairi and Mone went face to face and shook hands. Mone put Kairi down with a move. Mone introduced herself and announced that she will challenge Kairi for the title on February 18 in San Jose.

Powell’s POV: A good match that was overshadowed by the anything but surprising debut of Mercedes Mone. The internet would have exploded had word of Mone’s appearance not leaked, but it really became common knowledge. Mone debuted a cool new look and seemed like she’s really trying to be something new rather than just being Sasha Banks with a new name. The Japanese fans are never the most boisterous bunch, so it came off a little flat, but I have a feeling that won’t be an issue in San Jose. By the way, for those who don’t follow the Japanese product, Kairi worked as Kairi Sane in WWE.

3. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. Goto had some minor bleeding from the mouth early in the match from what appeared to be a split lip. FTR hit the Big Rig on Goto and Harwood had him pinned, but Yoshi-Hashi broke it up. A short time later, Yoshi-Hashi tagged in. Harwood performed a piledriver for a two count. FTR followed up with a spike piledriver and Harwood had the pin, but Goto broke it up. The challengers came back with a double team version of GTR on Harwood, which led to Yoshi-Hashi scoring the pin…

Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto defeated “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: This match was underwhelming on paper. FTR have been involved in some legitimate dream tag team matches, but I don’t know how many people actually saw Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto as dream opponents. NJPW did what was best for their booking plans and this was a well worked match. It wasn’t as grandiose as I hoped an FTR match at Wrestle Kingdom would be, but it was still entertaining. FTR are now without titles after dropping the ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team titles in less than a month.

4. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. to become the first NJPW TV Champion. The wrestlers traded kicks, forearms, rolling elbows, and suplexes at various points. Sabre scored a very close near fall. Sabre eventually caught Narita in an arm submission and got the win.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ren Narita to become the first NJPW TV Champion.

Sabre was presented with the new title belt after the match. The TMDK duo of Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste entered the ring and applauded, then offered Sabre a TMDK t-shirt. Sabre put the belt down and took the t-shirt. Sabre put the t-shirt on and then hugged both men, and then they strapped the title belt around his waist…

Powell’s POV: This stood out to me as a sleeper match and it delivered. It was the most physical match of the night thus far and was unique compared to the other matches. I’m a big fan of Sabre’s style and his critics can no longer complain about his thin frame due to the weight that he’s added over years. With Jonah returning to WWE as Bronson Reed, it looks like his spot in TMDK has been filled by Sabre. Meanwhile, Narita has come a long way from the young lion days and is really coming into his own.

5. Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga (w/Jado) for the Never Openweight Championship. When the wrestlers met in the middle of the ring, Anderson hit Tonga with the title belt. Anderson followed up with a neckbreaker over the ringside barricade. Anderson put Tonga down with another move on the long entrance ramp, which drew gasps from the crowd. Anderson went for a Gun Stun on the ramp, but Tonga shoved him off. Both men ended up fighting on the apron.

Anderson stuffed a Gun Stun and then dropped Tonga with a kick. Later, Anderson called for a brainbuster from the top rope, which Tonga stuffed. Tonga shoved Anderson off the ropes and hit him with a crossbody block. Tonga followed up with a top rope splash for a near fall. Anderson stuffed a Gun Stun, then Tonga did the same. Tonga eventually leapt off the middle rope and hit a cutter. Tonga followed up with rough looking Gun Stun and scored the pin…

Tama Tonga defeated Karl Anderson to win the Never Openweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: There was no mystery regarding the outcome due to Anderson now working for WWE, but they did their best by having him dominate the bulk of the offense. It worked and I enjoyed the match. It’s just a shame that they spent all that time building to the Gun Stun finish and it ending up looking bad.

6. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi. This is final NJPW match for Muto (a/k/a Great Muta), who is working his retirement tour. Muto pushed his teammates back into the corner to indicate that he wanted to start the match. Sanada did the same with his partners. Sanada took a cheap shot and went on the offensive. Sanada even hit a top rope moonsault for a close near fall during the opening minute. Muto came back with a shining wizard and went up top, but Tanahashi talked him out of performing his moonsault. Funny. Later, Muto hit a shining wizard on Bushi, and then Umino ended up pinning him…

Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino defeated Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi.

Powell’s POV: Kelly nailed it when he said Muto, Tanahashi, and Umino’s team name could be Past, Present, and Future. It was really cool to see those three team together even though the actual match was nothing special from a quality standpoint. It was painful just to watch Muto walk to the back, but he had a nice sendoff. I’m surprised there wasn’t a little more fanfare for him afterward. Now let’s just hope Muto doesn’t say anything regrettable during this post show press conference. The broadcast team raved about Umino’s future and it’s easy to see why. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t end up headlining Wrestle Kingdom someday.

7. Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship. Charlton said Desperado wants to take the belt on a world tour if he wins it.