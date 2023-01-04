NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show January 4, 2023 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Poll: Vote for the best match Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S Championship Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Title Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga for the Never Openweight Championship en Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. to become the first NJPW TV Champion FTR vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Kairi vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Championship Francesco Akira and TJP vs. Lio Rush and Yoh for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnjpwwk17
