What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the Labor Day edition

August 29, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

-Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a tornado tag team match

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center and will feature the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Payback. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.