NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, full list of wrestlers in the Heritage Cup tournament

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Blair Davenport for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. “The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid in a steel cage match (the Creeds will be reinstated if they win)

-Dijak vs. Eddie Thorpe

-Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato

-Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Heritage Cup Invitational tournament match

-Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey in a Heritage Cup Invitational tournament match

Powell’s POV: The A group for the round robin Heritage Cup tournament features Tyler Bate, Butch, Axiom, and Charlie Dempsey. The B group has Joe Coffey, Duke Hudson, Nathan Frazer, and Akira Tozawa. The group winners will meet in the finals on the September 25 edition of the NXT television show. The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at Noam Dar’s NXT Heritage Cup at the NXT No Mercy premium live event on September 30 in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.

The cage match will open tonight's show, which will be live from the WWE Performance Center.