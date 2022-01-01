What's happening...

01/01 WWE Day 1 audio review: Powell, Barnett, and Pruett discuss Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. New Day for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Edge vs. The Miz

January 1, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jason Powell, Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett review the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view: Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Edge vs. The Miz, and more (60:31)…

Click here for the WWE Day 1 2022 audio review.

