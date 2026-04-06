Wrestling Open RI “Episode 46” results (4/6): Vetter’s review of Max Caster and The Verdict vs. Brian Myers and The Shooter Boys, Bear Bronson and Bobby Orlando vs. Miracle Generation

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 46”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 6, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 200. Paul Crockett, Brian Morris, Chris Sanders and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. Bret the Threat vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a spotlight match. Bret is a regular in West Coast Pro; what’s he doing here? Bret is tall and lanky and a mat specialist; think Timothy Thatcher. Chris Sanders and Ref Robinson provided commentary on this one. They traded reversals on the mat. Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Bret hit a German Suplex, then some loud chops, and he tied a leg lock around Jack’s neck. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then his twisting uranage for the pin. Solid opener.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Bret the Threat at 4:08.

* Crockett took over on commentary for the main show.

2. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Bear Bronson and Bobby Orlando. I thought this was going to be the main event! Bobby immediately dove over the top rope onto the MG. In the ring, Bear hit some blows to Kylon’s ribs, and he hit a bodyslam at 1:00, then a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. The MG began working over Bronson in their corner, but Bear slammed Waller onto Kylon! Bobby bodyslammed Bronson onto Waller for a nearfall at 2:30. Orlando hit some jab punches on Dustin. This crowd was HOT!

Bobby hit a backbody drop on Waller. The MG now began working over Orlando in their corner. Kylon nailed a spinebuster at 4:00. Kylon hit a knee drop to the sternum for a nearfall at 6:00. Bobby nailed his Athena-style flying stunner on Waller. Bronson got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Kylon, then a butt splash to the chest and a clothesline in the corner, then the Black Hole Slam. He nailed the Choke Bomb at 7:30 for a nearfall, but Waller made the save.

Orlando hit a top-rope double crossbody block. All four brawled to the floor, and Ref Robinson had lost control. They brawled by a stage. The ref was counting! No one seemed to be in a hurry to get back into the ring. We hit the 10:00 warning (of a 20-minute time limit). Waller hit a superkick, then the MG hit stereo superkicks on Bronson. Bobby stomped on Waller. Waller hit a superkick on Orlando. Waller jumped back into the ring! Bobby tried to get into the ring, but Kylon held onto him, and Orlando was counted out! I like this cop-out win for the heels. A well-done finish and good action throughout.

“Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated Bear Bronson and Bobby Orlando via count-out at 11:10.

* Orlando got on the mic, and he was frustrated with the finish.

* Max Caster appeared on the stage. “You are looking live at the best wrestler alive!” Max said. Eye Black Jack came over and asked him if he ever shuts up. Jack challenged him to a match next week, and Caster agreed!

3. Anthony Greene vs. Bobby Casale (w/Brian Morris). Crockett noted that the Stetson Ranch has been having issues in recent weeks. No Channing Thomas tonight, so Greene is going solo. I’ll again point out that Greene is no longer wearing the protective visor over his nose. Casale is the shootfighter who has really impressed in recent months. A clean lockup to open. Bobby stalled on the floor and conferred with Morris. Greene grounded him in a headlock. They fought to the floor and got back in. Greene missed his springboard twisting crossbody block at 2:30.

Casale immediately hit a pumphandle Flatliner. He tied him in an abdominal stretch, then he nailed a roundhouse kick to the chest for a nearfall at 4:30. Crockett talked about Casale’s MMA background as Bobby hit some blows to the ribs. Greene tried for his second-rope Unprettier, but Bobby blocked it, and Casale hit an Angle Slam for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Morris started jawing at Casale, as they still aren’t on the same page! Casale went for a sleeper, but Greene flipped his own body over, with Bobby’s shoulders down for the flash pin.

Anthony Greene defeated Bobby Casale at 7:37.

* Casale didn’t let go of the sleeper! Casale and Morris beat up Greene afterwards. (Where was Channing Thomas when Greene needed him???) Morris joined Crockett on commentary.

* Kylie Alexa appeared on the stage and she bad-mouthed Liviyah. The crowd loudly booed her.

4. Liviyah vs. Notorious Mimi (w/Kylie Alexa). WWE ID prospect Mimi came out first; Liviyah charged in and tackled her, and we’re underway! Liviyah hit a series of clotheslines against the ropes, with one finally flipping Mimi to the floor. Liviyah then hit a crossbody block to the floor on her. Alexa struck Liviyah, and Mimi hit a baseball slide dropkick on Liviyah at 1:30. They got back into the ring, and Mimi choked her in the ropes and kept Liviyah grounded.

Mimi hit some knee strikes to the spine and got a nearfall at 3:30, then a sidewalk slam and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Mimi tried her in a Gory Stretch on her back, but Liviyah escaped and got a rollup. They got up and traded forearm strikes. They grabbed each other’s hair, and both did the faceplant to the mat at 5:00. They got up and traded more forearm strikes.

Liviyah hit a flying shoulder tackle, and she was fired up. She hit a Helluva Kick in the corner. Mimi dropped her snake-eyes and hit a Gory Bomb for a believable nearfall at 6:30. Mimi hit a kick to the stomach. Liviyah jumped on her back and applied a sleeper. Mimi hit a Helluva Kick, then another one. She hit a second-rope superplex and went for a delayed vertical suplex, but Liviyah somehow rolled her up for the flash pin! Really good action from these two.

Liviyah defeated Notorious Mimi at 7:54.

5. Corey Duke vs. Rain Conway. This match wasn’t announced in advance. Duke is the cowboy character in his white, 10-gallon cowboy hat, and he came out first and got on the mic. Conway came out and challenged him. Duke hit some chops in the corner. He hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:00. Conway fell to the floor and indicated he was leaving! Duke, of course, followed him and pulled him back into the ring.

Once in the ring, Rain stomped on him and took charge, hitting some chops. He whipped Duke sternum-first into the corner at 4:00. Duke hit a suplex, and they were both down. Rain hit a suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Duke hit a jawbreaker, then some punches to the jaw. He hit a Fame-asser for the pin. For a guy this new to the Wrestling Open scene, he has really gotten over quickly.

Corey Duke defeated Rain Conway at 8:15.

* We saw “Smart” Mark Sterling lying in bed. He said he has torn his bicep again. “It needs to immediately be fixed, or I could die!” he proclaimed. (I don’t believe him.) He said the Shooter Boys may have delayed him, but they haven’t stopped him.

* It is only 8:05 p.m. local time, and we’re heading to the main event! The point being, they are being given plenty of time.

6. Max Caster and “The Verdict” Bryce Donovanand Vinny “VSK” Scalice vs. Brian Myers and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio. Crockett noted that Myers and the Boys are representing the Create A Pro Wrestling school. I’m fairly certain this is Myers debut at Wrestling Open: Rhode Island, and he got a huge pop. VSK and Vecchio opened. Anthony hit some European Uppercuts, then a headscissors takedown. Bryce entered at 2:00, and he hip-tossed Vecchio across the ring. Ortiz got in and locked up with Bryce, and Aaron hit a dropkick, but he couldn’t suplex him.

The Boys hit some back elbows in the corner on Donovan, then a team back suplex on VSK, then a team suplex on Bryce for a nearfall at 4:00. Max entered for the first time. (Morris explained that Max is the best wrestler alive “because that’s what it says on his trunks.”) Max and Myers tied up. Brian hit a dropkick at 6:00, then some Atomic Drops on each heel, and he grabbed Ref Gina to hit one, but his teammates stopped him! Good humor. The Boys hit stereo dives through the ropes.

Myers hit a top-rope elbow drop onto the heels. In the ring, he worked over Caster, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Max choked Myers in the ropes, and VSK did, too, and the heels took control. Bryce hit an elbow drop at 8:30. Myers finally hit an enzuigiri to Max’s ear, and he made the hot tag to Vecchio at 10:00. Anthony hit some punches and a flying shoulder tackle. He hit a twisting neckbreaker on Max, then a release German Suplex on Max. Bryce grabbed Vecchio off the top turnbuckle and tossed him to the mat, and got a nearfall.

Max stomped on Vecchio and kept him grounded. He hit a clothesline. Bryce entered and hit a bodyslam at 12:30. VSK hit his slingshot senton and posed. Max cut off Anthony’s attempt to tag out. Vecchio hit a backbody drop. Ortiz got the hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Bryce at 14:00. Ortiz hit a neckbreaker-and-DDT combo on two guys. Ortiz nailed a flip dive onto all three heels! In the ring, Ortiz hit a DDT on Bryce for a nearfall.

VSK hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Ortiz. Max nailed the Mic Drop elbow drop for a nearfall. While Ref Gina was distracted, Max popped up Myers and hit a low-blow punt kick at 17:00! Max got a chain, but Eye Black Jack ran to ringside and stole it! Myers immediately hit a spear, then the “Roster Cut” clothesline to pin Max! That was really fun.

Brian Myers and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated Max Caster and “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice at 17:48.

* Bryce challenged them again to a match next week!

Final Thoughts: A strong show; not every show needs nine or so matches. I’ll narrowly go with Miracle Generation vs. Bobby and Bronson for best match ahead of the main event, but I wouldn’t argue with anyone who liked the main event more. The women had a sharp, short match, and that takes third. Each of the other matches served their purpose and advanced storylines. No real complaints tonight — if I had one, it’s that we didn’t have any new discussion about a women’s title belt.

It felt pretty surreal to see Max Caster (AEW) and Myers (TNA) tangling in a Wrestling Open ring, while we also had ID prospect Notorious Mimi and former ID prospect Bryce Donovan in there tonight, too. Kylie Alexa is an NWA star. And of course, Greene had a stint in NXT. And both VSK and Bronson were in AEW at one time. Point being, there was a lot of talent out there tonight. This is a promotion that is firing on all cylinders — the storylines make sense and don’t insult my intelligence, and the wrestling is always really good. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.