AEW Full Gear lineup: The latest card for the November pay-per-view

October 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Titles

-The finals of the AEW Eliminator Tournament for a shot at the AEW World Championship

Powell’s POV:  Dante Martin and Ethan Page have been announced for the eight-man tournament. The winner of the tournament will get a title shot at the Winter Is Coning themed edition of AEW Dynamite on December 14 in Garland, Texas. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.

