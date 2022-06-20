WWE Raw in Lincoln (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Koko Ware, Don West, Tyson Dux, Vito LoGrasso, Bam Neely, Wahoo McDaniel, Bruiser Brody, Trent Acid

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The show features Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a Money in the Bank qualifier. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Lincoln, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Milwaukee, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Austin. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Koko B Ware (James Ware) is 65 today.

-Former TNA color commentator Don West is 59 today. He continues to battle brain lymphoma and I wish him and his family the very best.

-Tyson Dux (Tyson Moody) turned 44 on Sunday.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel was born on June 19, 1938. He died at age 63 on April 18, 2002 of complications from diabetes and renal failure.

Vito LoGrasso turned 58 on Saturday.

-Bam Neely (Justin Rocheleau) turned 47 on Saturday.

-The late Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was born on June 18, 1946. He was stabbed to death in a Puerto Rico locker room by Jose Gonzalez on July 17, 1988.

-Trent Acid (Michael Verdi) died of a drug overdose at age 29 on June 18, 2010.