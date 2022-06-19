06/19 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship, Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship, Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts Title, The Briscoes vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship, Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship, Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts Title, The Briscoes vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles, and more (45:57)…

Click here for the June 19 Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 audio review.

