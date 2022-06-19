06/19 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship, Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship, Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts Title, The Briscoes vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship, Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship, Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts Title, The Briscoes vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles, and more (45:57)…
Click here for the June 19 Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 audio review.
