Impact Wrestling Slammiversary polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show June 19, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Impact Wrestling Slammiversary: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Slammiversary: Vote for the best match Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship Austin vs. Zayne vs. King vs. Everett vs. Bailey vs. Miguel in an Ultimate X match Steelz vs. Purrazzo vs. Green vs. Grace vs. Yim in a Queen of the Mountain match The Briscoes vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Title Honor No More vs. Impact Originals in a ten-man tag match Moose vs. Sami Callihan in a Monster’s Ball Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Tag Titles Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship The Reverse Battle Royal pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsimpact wrestlingimpact wrestling slammiversaryslammiversary
Be the first to comment