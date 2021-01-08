01/08 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny Omega, Don Callis, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson appear, Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan, Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Rhino and Cousin Jake vs. Cody Deaner and Joe Doering

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kenny Omega, Don Callis, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson appear, Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan, Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Rhino and Cousin Jake vs. Cody Deaner and Joe Doering, and more (20:35)…

Click here for the January 8 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.